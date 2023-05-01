Posted on May 1, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Twitter

Notes on the Twitter Files (21)

I have tried to keep the numbering of this series compatible with the series itself as posted to Twitter Files. I might otherwise pass over the twenty-first installment of the series — “How to find Russians anywhere.” This thread was written by Matt Orfalea together with his colleague Matt Taibbi (per tweet number 26) and is accessible via the the tweet below. The thread now consists of 27 tweets that are “unrolled” here by the Thread Reader app.

The thread comes in two parts with a third part (“How to find disinformation everywhere”) promised in a forthcoming installment of the series (see tweet number 26 on this point as well). You have to love that graphic they composed for tweet number 1. It applies to several installments of the Twitter Files. I’m departing from my past practice to use it as the thumbnail for this post. It is taken from the video posted in tweet number 14, which I separately posted in “A Twitter Files footnote (18),” in which I also noted Orfalea’s Twitter Files part 21 thread.

Part 1 of this thread (tweets 1-12) covers Project Osprey. Project Osprey was Twitter’s effort to identify accounts from Russia’s Internet Research Agency (“IRA”). Like Joe McCarthy’s “list,” the list expanded. In this case it expanded to meet the needs of Twitter’s Dem masters. Tweet number 10 shows the dynamic in play.

Part 2 of the thread (“”Russian troll hunters”) kicks in at tweet number 13. Twitter itself knew that the outsiders identifying IRA accounts lacked “the chops” to do it. Meet Clemson “Troll Hunter” profs Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren, gurus of Clemson’s impressive-sounding Media Forensics Hub (tweets 15-25). Actually, I was happier before I met them. Orfalea winds up part 2 with Linvill’s mealymouthed concession below.

In case you missed it last week, here is the companion video posted at Taibbi’s Racket News site.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses