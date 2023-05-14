Planned Parenthood vs. The Supreme Court

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, called for packing the Supreme Court and other “judicial reforms” in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC:

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” McGill Johnson told host Jen Psaki that the reason why she’s calling for changes to the nation’s court system is due to recent attacks “on our democratic rights and our democratic freedoms.”

This is typical left-wing Orwellian rhetoric. She is talking about the Dobbs decision, which took abortion out of the realm of judicial fiat and returned it to the democratic process, where it belongs. To the Left, democracy is “undemocratic.”

McGill Johnson also told Psaki that its time for the Supreme Court to expand the bench and implement term limits for justices….

Planned Parenthood also released a statement today calling for “judicial reforms,” and news stories all say that the organization called for packing the Supreme Court, but I haven’t been able to track down the statement itself. The Democrats would love to pack the Court, but they can’t do it when Republicans control the House. They also are mindful of the fact that in 2025, Republicans likely will control the presidency and the Senate as well as the House, and could counter-pack the Court by making it yet larger. This is a rather dangerous road to go down.

As for term limits, they would require a constitutional amendment that isn’t in the cards.

Johnson also joined in the chorus of left-wingers raising bogus “ethics” concerns about the Court. The leftists’ charges against Justice Thomas are frivolous, and Congress cannot impose a code of ethics on the Court, which is a coequal branch of government. (If it were seriously concerned about ethics, Congress could adopt a code for itself that would prevent insider trading by senators and representatives.)

So these are not serious proposals, they are political ploys aimed at stirring up the Democrats’ base and distracting Democratic voters from the disasters of the Biden administration and the fact that liberals no longer even pretend to have solutions to our nation’s problems. Will that work? I don’t know. It did in 2022.