Shouldn’t Columbia University Change Its Name?

Back in December we reported on Stanford University’s attempt to instruct everyone on language use with their “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative.” It read like a parody of our idiotic woke university culture today, and Stanford quickly withdrew it on account of the massive public embarrassment it generated.

Now it is Columbia University’s turn. Columbia’s “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Guide” also works hard to instruct us proper meaning and use of language. And amazingly, the Columbia guide manages to do double-Orwellian backflips by throwing shade on heretofore approved liberal terms, like “tolerance” and “empower.”

As you can imagine, the entire 25-page guide goes on like this. A few more samples (and don’t skip the long Stanford-like Glossary if you decide to look at the whole guide):

I suppose there is someone somewhere with a Columbia degree who might tell a blonde joke this bad, but if so they should demand their tuition back.

Exit question: How come Columbia isn’t changing its name, since it is named after the homicidal colonialist oppressor who began the genocide of indigenous north Americans? Isn’t this “triggering” and “unsafe” for the diversity and inclusion cause? (Though I suppose going back to its original name—Kings College—won’t do.)