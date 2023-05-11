The Receipts for Weingarten’s Lies

Randi Weingarten, the head goon of the far-left teachers union, has been trying to rewrite history about her opposition to reopening schools during COVID, now that all the data is in that the prolonged school shutdowns were an educational disaster. Even Chicago’s dreadful Lori Lightfoot has called out Weingarten as a liar.
Tom Elliott on Twitter directs our attention to the receipts:
SUPERCUT!
Don't let @rweingarten rewrite history. Here's proof she orchestrated the developmental destruction of a generation of kids. pic.twitter.com/vFChQsZ7vj
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2023
