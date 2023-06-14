A Delusional Governor

Minnesota’s DFL Party is being held up by leftists around the country as a paragon of success, so Governor Tim Walz is making the rounds. On Sunday Walz appeared on MSNBC, interviewed by Jonathan Capehart. In his typically low-class way, Walz took the opportunity to smear governors of nearby states, including South Dakota:

[T]he Minnesota governor blasted his Republican counterpart in South Dakota, [Kristi] Noem, for her criticism of Target Corp. just a few days earlier.

“I’m in a neighborhood where a governor next door to me made the case that a rainbow on a t-shirt at Target is destroying our democracy,” Walz said. “That’s nonsense. That’s just insane, and I think most people here in Minnesota agree.”

Of course, Governor Noem didn’t say that Target’s rainbow t-shirts are destroying our democracy. When it comes to telling the truth, Tim Walz makes Joe Biden look like George Washington. Actually, Noem didn’t say anything about t-shirts at all. She criticized Target for financing a far-left group that wants to tear down Mount Rushmore:

In a Wednesday, June 7 interview on Fox News, Noem told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy that the backlash Target has received in recent weeks following revelations that it’s been donating to a South Dakota-based nonprofit activist group that’s called for the removal of Mount Rushmore is “well-deserved.”

“I am like a lot of Americans,” Noem said during the “Fox & Friends” interview. “I love to shop at Target, we do. But we just can’t anymore.”

Walz told MSNBC that Minnesota is an “island of decency” compared with its neighbors. Why? Because Minnesota now allows abortion up to the moment of birth, and in some cases thereafter. And the state is now a “trans refuge” where children seeking sex change operations that would be illegal where they live can obtain life-altering surgery.

“So, we’re in a neighborhood, I’ve been saying, it’s an island of decency. An island of sanity….”

But what do Minnesotans actually think about the far-left deluge of the state’s 2023 legislative session? My organization’s polling, conducted by Meeting Street Insights, found that only 37% of Minnesotans approve of what the legislature did, overall, while 59% disapprove. Not surprisingly, 51% of respondents also said the state is on the wrong track–the first time I can recall that a Minnesota poll has had a “wrong track” majority. The legislature’s tax increases were uniformly unpopular, with a whopping 81% disapproving of Walz’s increases in license tab fees.

How about the issues that Walz says make Minnesota “decent,” compared with its neighbors? Only 38% favor abortion up to the moment of birth, and sex-change operations on minors are deeply unpopular, with only 22% approving of such procedures, while 67% disapprove.

So maybe Tim Walz isn’t just dishonest. Maybe he is indecent, too.