Bush League vs. Busch Light

Transheiser-Busch still doesn’t get it. The supposed CEO (I say “supposed” because he looks like he was plucked from an old J. Peterman catalogue to play CEO) went on CBS This Morning to recite a buschel of corporate talking points about the Bud Light debacle that were stale in 1986 (coincidentally, around the time of the “New Coke”). Bud Light went Busch League with this attempt at damage control.
Go ahead and rate this on the SPS (Scientific Pathetic Scale—10 being Most Scientifically Pathetic) in the comment thread:
The Tranheiser-Busch CEO is Brendan Whitworth. Maybe: “Let’s go Brendan!”?
Chaser:
Bud Light Giving Away Beer for Free to Try to Save July 4 Sales
Bud Light announced a new rebate that makes its beers cheaper—and sometimes free—ahead of the upcoming July 4 holiday, as the beer brand still faces declining sales amid boycotts.
On its website, Bud Light debuted a $15 rebate for purchases of a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55. Per the rebate’s terms and services, the discount amount will be added to be equal to the purchase price of one 15-pack of the beers mentioned above, up to $15. For eligibility, purchases must be made between June 15 and July 8, the announcement said.
