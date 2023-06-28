Bush League vs. Busch Light

Transheiser-Busch still doesn’t get it. The supposed CEO (I say “supposed” because he looks like he was plucked from an old J. Peterman catalogue to play CEO) went on CBS This Morning to recite a buschel of corporate talking points about the Bud Light debacle that were stale in 1986 (coincidentally, around the time of the “New Coke”). Bud Light went Busch League with this attempt at damage control.

Go ahead and rate this on the SPS (Scientific Pathetic Scale—10 being Most Scientifically Pathetic) in the comment thread:

The Tranheiser-Busch CEO is Brendan Whitworth. Maybe: “Let’s go Brendan!”?

Chaser: