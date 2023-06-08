Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

Dennis Prager is cruising in Southeast Europe, so I will host the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern, on the Salem network. If you don’t have a station near you, you can listen live here.

It should be a fun show. My guests will include Josh Holmes, host of the Ruthless podcast; Jon Lauck, author of The Good Country; Andrew McCarthy, who will talk inter alia about Donald Trump’s legal troubles; and the New York Post’s Miranda Devine, with the latest on the Joe Biden scandals. And as always, I will sprinkle in my own comments on the news of the day.

It should be a dynamite show. Please do tune in!