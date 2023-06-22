Kennedy on the Case

Let’s face it: John Kennedy is the greatest Kennedy ever. No, not John F. Kennedy of the Massachusetts clan, but Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who is for my money the greatest performer in Senate hearings we’ve ever seen. Sam Ervin could have taken lessons from Sen. Kennedy.

Yesterday he shone again with his line of questioning of the head of the Human Rights Campaign Fund, Kelley Robinson, and swimming champion Riley Gaines, about “trans-women” competing in women’s sports. The highlight of this exchange is when Robinson foolishly brought up the Williams sisters from professional tennis, and Gaines delivered a mic-drop response for the ages. Totally worth the seven minutes: