Pregame for “Massive Resistance”

After the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 ended segregation in public schools, many jurisdictions in the south engaged in what they openly called “massive resistance” to the Court’s decree, and enforcing the decision required both legislation and many follow-up lawsuits at every level of the federal judiciary for many years after.

It appears colleges and universities are already preparing their own “massive resistance” to a prospective Supreme Court finding later this month striking down race-conscious admissions (fingers crossed after the inexplicable VRA ruling last week).

For example, Sally Kornbluth, president of MIT, sent out a note to the campus community last week that declared:

As you may be aware, the US Supreme Court is expected to rule soon in two cases testing the legality of race-conscious admissions in higher education. . . MIT will follow the law. But in advance of the ruling, I want to articulate clearly and unambiguously my commitment to building on MIT’s decades-long efforts to welcome a student body that is both unparalleled in its academic excellence and vibrantly diverse. Our diversity as a community is essential to our mission.

Likewise, Carleton College president Alison Byerly wrote to her campus:

This month, the United States Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on whether colleges and universities can consider an applicant’s race when evaluating their application for admission. . . I write today to assure you that, while we will comply with whatever the Court decides, we stand firm in our commitment to increasing the diversity of our student body in every dimension.

Translation: We’re going to use every device possible for evading the Court’s ruling. Getting rid of SATs for admission is just the first step. The admissions process will become deliberately opaque so as not to provide any evidence of discrimination in the discovery phase of any lawsuit. It is going to make colleges even more corrupt than they are today.

You can expect almost every college president will issue a statement just like these before or right after the decision is released. It’s almost like they are all written by a central office, or an Inquisition enforcing the modern holy trinity of “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” The uniformity of language about this matter ought to be a source of embarrassment.

As someone on Twitter put it, we need to revise the old saying as follows: There are liars, damned liars, and . . . college administrators.