The Daily Chart: Energy Starvation & Real Starvation

The latest thing from the climatistas (John Kerry in particular) is that we have to give up modern agriculture, which has been a disaster in the countries that have tried this like Sri Lanka. Our pal Steve Moore reminds us that at the end of last year the Biden climatistas were claiming climate change would threaten crop yields:

Someone at the Department of Agriculture didn’t get the memo. Here’s their latest report, out last month, on global grain production:

Global corn production is forecast to sharply increase, driven primarily by a forecast of continued high production in Brazil and rebounds in the United States and Argentina. . . The global wheat outlook is for larger production and consumption with declining global trade and ending stocks. Production is projected to increase with larger crops in Argentina, Canada, China, the European Union (EU), India, and Turkey more than offsetting large declines for Australia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. . . Global rice production is forecast at a record with larger production in Asia, especially on record crops in Bangladesh, India, and China along with a recovery in Pakistan. Global consumption is expected to rise to a new record, primarily from strong growth in India, Bangladesh, and Sub- Saharan Africa.

Of course, if the climatistas have their way and modern agriculture is suppressed, yields will fall accordingly, and then the climatistas will say—”See: we told you climate change would reduce yields!” Neat trick how climate policy works. Keep this equation handy: energy starvation=real starvation.

Chaser: