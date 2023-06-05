Thought for the Day: Lasch’s Prophecy

Christopher Lasch had our current scene nailed in his 1994 book, The Revolt of the Elites and the Betrayal of Democracy:

“The current catchwords diversity, compassion, empowerment, entitlement—express the wistful hope that deep divisions in American society can be bridged by goodwill and sanitized speech. We are called on to recognize that all minorities are entitled to respect not by virtue of their achievements but by virtue of their sufferings in the past. Compassionate attention, we are told, will somehow raise their opinion of themselves; banning racial epithets and other forms of hateful speech will do wonders for their morale. In our preoccupation with words, we have lost sight of the tough realities that cannot be softened simply by flattering people’s self-image. What does it profit the residents of the South Bronx to enforce speech codes at elite universities?”

Lasch was a person of left-leaning sensibilities. Today he would be canceled by the left.