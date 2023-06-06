Tucker’s Back: Carlson Posts Episode 1 of New Show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson posted the first installment of his new show, “Tucker on Twitter,” on Tuesday evening. The program consists of a 10-minute monologue (below) in which he discusses the sabotage of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday morning. Who did it? According to Carlson, “Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up.”

He then pivots to the media blackout surrounding Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency David Grusch’s allegations that the military has retrieved extraterrestrial aircraft and even the bodies of non-human pilots from crash sites.

We are not being told the truth he said, comparing the legacy media to the Soviet state media during the Cold War.

To my ear, anyway, he seemed a bit angrier, edgier than he did at Fox. Perhaps it’s because he’s now free of the constraints he was under.

Signing off, he told viewers: “As of today, we’ve come to Twitter. … We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave.”