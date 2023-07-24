Argus Hamilton reports

Binyamin Jolkovsky is editor of the invaluable Jewish World Review. JWR is a little like the Holy Roman Empire. According to Voltaire, it wasn’t holy, or Roman, or an empire. Binyamin is Jewish, but the site isn’t really Jewish or a world review. Binyamin writes at Linkedin: “We warmly welcome everybody.” It’s like the old weekly Conservative Review.

I subscribed to Conservative Review for the entirety of its existence. I vaguely recall that it was published in Iowa. I vividly remember that it collected conservative columns in the form of a weekly tabloid. Patrick Buchanan, George Will, William Buckley, Norman Podhoretz, and many more were all included. I think it died before the age of the Internet.

JWR might be better. It leans conservative, perhaps, but it compiles news, columns, and cartoons of all stripes. It’s also free. All you have to do is click.

Binyamin writes me this morning to alert me to today’s edition of the humor column Argus Hamilton’s Rogue Report. Mr. B. advised that Hamilton had “SOME REALLY GOOD ONES!” I just wanted to share a few:

• Reader’s Digest reports this month that the linguists at Merriam-Webster Dictionary have added five hundred and twenty new words to the English language. It’s amazing how English phrases change over the years with the language. For example what used to be I’m Pretending to Be is now I Identify As. • The White House reported Thursday President Biden will begin wearing sneakers and boarding Air Force One on lower level stairs to avoid more nasty, embarrassing spills. For crying out loud, we’re the world’s richest country. Can’t we afford to equip Air Force One with an Ameri-Glide stair lift? • The Huffington Post published an article about the decline in dinner table etiquette and manners in everyday American life and especially at restaurants. We can all do a little better. Right now I’m trying to perfect the art of eating a powdered donut without looking like I just took the White House tour.

Many more here.