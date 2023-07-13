Can’t crack that case

The White House must be the most heavily guarded and surveilled building in the United States. Yet the case of the cocaine baggie outside the Situation Room is apparently damn near impossible to crack, if I may use that term in this context. I’m not sure if the White House is still taking the line that the area is “highly trafficked,” but that is the line that Politico persists in peddling.

The Secret Service was to have completed its investigation early this week. As of this morning, however, the Secret Service has announced no result. Rather, the Secret Service will be on Capitol Hill at 10 a.m. to brief Congress on the case. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

In what may be the weakest story on the case, Politico’s Daniel Lippman reported last week that one official familiar with the investigation has already cautioned the case was unlikely to be solved. It’s that tough.

Lippman leaves the official unnamed “given that it’s an ongoing investigation.” Is that a reason? I think it’s the shame of stupidity. Daniella Diaz is not similarly inhibited. She lends her name to citation of Lippman’s story and repeats it as a “caution” today at Politico Huddle. Someone in the Huddle needs to call an audible.