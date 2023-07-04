Celebrating Justice Thomas (2)

We continue our celebration of Justice Thomas today with a video clip from Michael Pack’s 2020 documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. In this clip Justice Thomas recalls his confrontation with then Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden. Biden wasn’t smart then, but this clip makes Biden’s senescent decline manifest. It also gives us a glimpse of Justice Thomas’s wit and wisdom.

Quotable quote (Justice Thomas reflecting on his experience with Biden): “One of the things you do in hearings is you have to sit there and look attentively at people you know have no idea what they’re talking about.”