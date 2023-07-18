Posted on July 18, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Lenient sentencing, Liberals

Devolution

Who would want to live in San Francisco? Who would want to do business in San Francisco? Who will want to live in San Francisco when there is no one left doing business there? Via InstaPundit, another marker in that city’s downward slide:


Contemplate that: “They’re usually hit 20x a day.” I don’t see any way cities like San Francisco can come back.

