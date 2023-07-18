Devolution

Who would want to live in San Francisco? Who would want to do business in San Francisco? Who will want to live in San Francisco when there is no one left doing business there? Via InstaPundit, another marker in that city’s downward slide:
NEW: The Walgreens at 16th/Geary in San Francisco has chained up the freezer section ⛓️
Workers said normally shoplifters clean out all the pizza and ice cream every night. They’re usually hit 20x a day. The whole store is virtually locked up. @KPIXtv
h/t @greenbergnation pic.twitter.com/lfFWmkLWdo
— Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 18, 2023
Contemplate that: “They’re usually hit 20x a day.” I don’t see any way cities like San Francisco can come back.
