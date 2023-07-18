Loose Ends (228)

• The “energy transition” is already hitting the wall in New York. Bloomberg reports:

NYC Facing Power Shortages by 2025 as Demand Rises and Plants Shut New York City is at risk of power outages by 2025 as rising demand amid intense heat and the push toward electrification outpace the grid’s capacity. At peak times this summer, the city needs about 8,800 megawatts but by summer 2025 it would be about 446 megawatts short for nine hours at a time, according to a report released Friday by the New York Independent System Operator. Shortages would worsen if temperatures exceed 98F, the report says. NYISO’s estimate comes after 1,027 megawatts from fossil fuel-powered peaker plants, which provide energy at times of high demand, were taken off the grid this year to comply with a 2019 antipollution law. More peaker plants are scheduled to be taken offline by mid-2025, a move that will leave the grid without enough power during summer months when demand spikes as people crank up air conditioners.

Gosh, maybe New York should have kept the Indian Point nuclear power plant open. Memo to California: Pay attention. Oh that’s right—CA already knows the rolling blackout drill.

• BlackRock and its CEO Larry Fink take a lot of justified criticism for its ESG nonsense and other aspects of wokism, so it will be fun to see what kind of criticism they receive from the left over this announcement:

BlackRock Appoints CEO of Oil Giant Aramco to Its Board BlackRock Inc. has named Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser to its board, underscoring the asset manager’s commitment to the oil industry in the middle of a highly politicized debate about its role in ESG investing. Nasser has led the world’s biggest oil producer since 2015, including overseeing its public listing, and provides BlackRock with “a unique perspective” on key issues facing the company and its clients, CEO Larry Fink said Monday in an emailed statement. . . At times, Nasser has taken issue with the ESG movement, warning in February that an increased focus on environmental, social and governance metrics was undermining investment in oil and gas to the point of posing a threat to global energy security. He serves on several boards, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Presidential CEO Advisory Board and the JP Morgan International Council.

Sounds like BlackRock isn’t quite ready to give up black gold.

• Feel good story of the day:

Woman drags climate activist by the hair to stop her from blocking traffic A woman in Germany was dubbed a “brutal blonde” by European media after she dragged a climate change activist from blocking traffic as the public’s patience wears thin with the frequent protests on roadways. The video showed a woman screaming at a climate change protester to “get up” from blocking a road in Bottrop, Germany, according to a video posted by an activist group. Then, the woman grabbed the activist by her hair and dragged her to the side of the road. When the girl returned to block the road, the German woman dragged her by the hair a second time.

Video below:

