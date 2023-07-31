Loose Ends (230)

• A follow up to our item here the other day about the Oakland chapter of the NAACP repudiating Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police: Check out this local TV report about a testy public meeting with the Alameda County DA:

• “Boys are boys from the beginning. . . Only girls can be the mommies”??! Better cancel Mr. Rogers right away:

Chaser—He even repeated this to Johnny Carson (better cancel this re-run):

• Devon Archer’s testimony to the House is under way as of this writing, but already we can see how Team Biden is going to try to modify their “never spoken with any of Hunter’s business contacts” line. Slow Joe was just saying “Hello.” The wall is crumbling:

🚨ITS HAPPENING🚨 Biden’s de facto lawyer Rep. Daniel Goldman is visually shaken, sweaty and in PANIC after hearing Devon Archer’s testimony. Goldman admits Joe DID coordinate with Hunter's business associates but he was just to “say hi” Watch the PANICpic.twitter.com/WVEYbYPnWW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

• If you are following any of the kulturkampf arguments over the Barbie movie, this is genius:

P.S. Just to be clear, Harvey did not actually say this. Though it is easy to imagine him thinking it. I do recall him in the 1990s having great fun with “Xena, Warrior Princess.”