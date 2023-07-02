Minnesota Whines

Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights released a statement on the Supreme Court’s 303 Creative decision, which I wrote about here. First the statement, then some comments on it:

So, what exactly has the Supreme Court done that the State of Minnesota think is a blow to gay people’s civil rights? If a gay couple is getting married and they go to a web designer to set up a page to celebrate their romance, there is a possibility the web designer might say, “Sorry, I don’t do gay weddings.” The horror!

The real horror, I suppose, is having to acknowledge that some people are still not in favor of gay marriage. Just a few years ago, a large majority of Americans were opposed to gay marriage. Barack Obama was opposed to gay marriage. Remember? Gay marriage won the day, and liberals like those who run the Human Rights Department now insist that the verdict be deemed unanimous. But it isn’t.

The Human Rights Commissioner asserts that “numerous states across the country have newly passed laws denying rights to LGBTQIA+ community members.” Really? What laws are those? I am not aware of a single one. Some states have passed laws trying to block gay grooming of elementary school students. Is that what she means? Others have passed laws barring men from competing in women’s athletic competitions. Is that it?

Then we have the obligatory reference to LGBTQIA+ people “continu[ing] to face hate and violence in our communities.” What violence is that? The main instance of trans-related violence of which I am aware is Audrey Hale’s murder spree. Hale, who had recently become convinced that she was a man, murdered six people at a Christian school, including three children. And speaking of Hale, we still haven’t seen her “manifesto.” Presumably that is because it will reveal that she was inspired by trans activists who proclaimed a “Trans Day of Vengeance” to fight back against “Trans Genocide.” How’s that for hate and violence?

Finally, the Department of Human Rights says it is going to look for ways to circumvent the 303 Creative decision–in other words, to force web designers (and presumably others, like cake bakers and florists) to celebrate gay marriage against their will. Congratulations on upholding the “human right” to bully those with whom you disagree.