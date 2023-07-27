The Facebook Files: More Censorship Revealed

Rep. Jim Jordan’s House committee has been trying for some time to extract documents from Facebook relating to the Biden administration’s leaning on that platform to censor content. Jordan eventually threatened to hold Mark Zuckerberg in contempt, and Facebook finally produced the files. Jordan has now released some highlights on Twitter. These documents, similar to the Twitter files, clearly show the administration’s effort to use the social media companies to impose censorship on disfavored ideas.

I believe that in all the instances that have been published so far, the issue is vaccine hesitancy. The Biden administration wanted to censor any dissent from the proposition that everyone must be vaccinated. Here is what Rep. Jordan has published so far:

THE FACEBOOK FILES, PART 1: SMOKING-GUN DOCS PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED AMERICANS BECAUSE OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE 🧵 Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

During the first half of 2021, social media companies like Facebook faced tremendous pressure from the Biden White House—both publicly and privately—to crack down on alleged “misinformation." — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

In another April 2021 email, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s president for global affairs, informed his team at Facebook that Andy Slavitt, a Senior Advisor to President Biden, was “outraged . . . that [Facebook] did not remove” a particular post. pic.twitter.com/5muflAQjcx — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

What did the Biden White House want removed? A meme. That’s right, even memes weren’t spared from the Biden White House’s censorship efforts. pic.twitter.com/6BhDxTHsUi — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

What happened next? Facebook panicked. In another April 2021 email, Brian Rice, Facebook’s VP of public policy, raised the concern that Slavitt's challenge felt “very much like a crossroads for us with the [Biden] White House in these early days.” pic.twitter.com/9WafdltXuS — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

This wasn’t the first time that the Biden White House was angry that Facebook didn’t censor more. According to these documents, the Biden White House demanded to know why Facebook had not censored a video from @TuckerCarlson. So, Facebook prepped its response. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

Public pressure mounted as well. In July 2021, President Biden publicly denounced Facebook and other social media platforms, claiming they were “killing people” by not censoring alleged “misinformation.”https://t.co/fv8843rkAD — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

August 2, 2021: “[Facebook’s] Leadership asked Misinfo Policy . . . to brainstorm some additional policy levers we can pull to be more aggressive against . . . misinformation. This is stemming from the continued criticism of our approach from the [Biden] administration.” pic.twitter.com/bfNSeujQI7 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

These documents, AND OTHERS that were just produced to the Committee, prove that the Biden Admin abused its powers to coerce Facebook into censoring Americans, preventing free and open discourse on issues of critical public importance. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance. For now. To be clear, contempt is still on the table and WILL be used if Facebook fails to cooperate in FULL. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

To be continued… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023



The administration justifies its unAmerican conduct by claiming that covid was a public health emergency, and lives were at stake if people failed to get vaccinated. Of course, the First Amendment is predicated on the idea that the more important the issue, the more vital is free debate and free exchange of information.

And pretty much everything the federal government does is, at some level, a matter of life and death. Thus, for example, if we continue down the path of “green” energy, there will be blackouts and people will die as a result. Using the Biden administration’s rationale, I could argue that it is appropriate to suppress all advocacy in favor of wind and solar energy in order to save lives.

For what it is worth, it seems to me that the vaccine skeptics were half right and half wrong. The vaccines turned out not to do a lot of good, but they didn’t cause a lot of harm, either. But this became clear (assuming that it is clear now) only after the fact. At the time, it was important that information be disseminated and that people (not just “experts”) debate the merits of various policy approaches. It turned out that the shutdowns, for example, were a disaster. Some of us saw that coming, and it is a good thing that we were able to advance anti-shutdown arguments and data.

It strikes me that everything we experienced during the covid fiasco simply reinforces the importance of free speech.