Posted on July 9, 2023 by John Hinderaker in CNN, Joe Biden

This Is CNN

Check out this remarkable exchange between CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and Joe Biden. Is there a single person in the USA who holds the view of Biden described by Zakaria? And listen to Biden respond to concerns about his age and mental status in a manner that is anything but reassuring.


It is a classic “Weekend at Bernie’s” moment.

