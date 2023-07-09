This Is CNN

Check out this remarkable exchange between CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and Joe Biden. Is there a single person in the USA who holds the view of Biden described by Zakaria? And listen to Biden respond to concerns about his age and mental status in a manner that is anything but reassuring.
CNN's Fareed Zakaria to Biden: "I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed and they think you've been a great president. You've brought the economy back, you've restored relations with the world…" pic.twitter.com/6ZjHnOhDJW
— Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 9, 2023
It is a classic “Weekend at Bernie’s” moment.
