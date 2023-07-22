Videos: Skewering “Tolerance” and Leftist Logic

I don’t keep up with South Park, which is a primary pop culture source for lampooning wokery. Here’s “Tolerance Camp” from 20 years ago (but only posted to YouTube a few months ago) that is right on target (3 min long):

The black and white rendering of the classroom is a nice touch.

And we also haven’t been keeping up with J.P. Sears enough, who has just released this seven-minute sendup of “leftist logic”: