Webinar Friday: Power Line U on Climate Models

Power Line University will be back live Friday afternoon at 4 pm Pacific time with the second in our series with Kenneth Green based on his new book, A Plague of Models: How Computer Modeling Corrupted Environmental, Health and Safety Regulations.

This week’s episode will take up an especially hot button (no pun intended) topic: climate change models. Ken has an entire chapter on climate models in the book, and there is recent news that we’ll take up.

The webinar will be live on Zoom here. Mark your calendar!

You can see our introductory webinar here if you missed it.