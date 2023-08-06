Elon Puts His Money Where His Platform Is

This is truly extraordinary: Twitter (or whatever it is called now) will pay the legal fees of anyone who gets fired because of something he or she did on that platform:

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023



Will such people have good cases? Who knows? It will depend on the facts and on the jurisdiction they are in. A body of law in this area will develop over time. Meanwhile, one hopes that the threat of litigation will protect some employees’ ability to speak freely.