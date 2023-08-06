Posted on August 6, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Free Speech, Twitter

Elon Puts His Money Where His Platform Is

This is truly extraordinary: Twitter (or whatever it is called now) will pay the legal fees of anyone who gets fired because of something he or she did on that platform:


Will such people have good cases? Who knows? It will depend on the facts and on the jurisdiction they are in. A body of law in this area will develop over time. Meanwhile, one hopes that the threat of litigation will protect some employees’ ability to speak freely.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses