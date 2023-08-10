Fauci’s fingerprints

David Zweig draws on the emails released last month by the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to write a lucid narrative account setting forth their content and significance. His Free Press story is aptly titled “Anthony Fauci’s deceptions.” This is one incriminating paragraph:

Evidence of Fauci’s purposeful evasiveness can also be seen through the actions of a direct subordinate. Two months after Collins denied funding gain-of-function research, David Morens, a senior advisor to the director of the NIAID—at the time, Fauci—wrote in an email to Bloomberg reporter Jason Gale: “Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories.” In the email, Morens said he was tasked with speaking to reporters on behalf of Fauci about the origins of the virus. Later, in an interview with National Geographic, published September 2021, Morens, like Fauci, was careful to say all possibilities should be pursued, yet in the next breath said the point may already have been reached that continuing to look into a lab leak was “wasting time and being crazy.”

I take it that “Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories” because his fingerprints point back to his role in the origin of the virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. I especially enjoyed Zweig’s parenthetical note on this point: “Fauci did not respond to multiple requests for comment made to his new employer, Georgetown University.”

