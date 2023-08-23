Here We Go Again?

News reports indicate that a new variant of covid–now, basically the common cold–is in the air. Some people are alarmed. Driving to work this morning, I passed a young woman walking by herself, outdoors, no one within a block of her. She was wearing a mask.

Are we about to enter a new era of shutdowns, masks and general hysteria? If governments try to impose such neo-fascist measures, will citizens comply, or will they rebel? On that last point, neither polls nor election results offer much comfort. I believe that all of the governors who imposed the worst covid damages on their people were re-elected.

This mashup video is a good reminder of how covid hysteria took off the first time around. The World Health Organization was a prime source of misinformation, which our liberal media were happy to shove down our throats:

Don’t let it happen again.