In re the censorship regime

Zach Weissmueller takes a deep dive into Missouri v. Biden with (plaintiff) the great Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and attorney John Vecchione in the Reason podcast (video below). Reason provides background for the podcast here.

We have covered the lawsuit and the underlying issues of the epidemic and social media censorship repeatedly on this site. The historical review captured in the video is enraging and the related clips included light it up. The video runs some 90 minutes, but if you have an interest in the issues you may want to make time for it this weekend.

Reason has posted timestamps for the video:

0:00 — Intro

2:35 — What is New Civil Liberties Alliance and how did it get involved in this case?

6:45 — Dr. Bhattacharya’s goals in this lawsuit

11:20 — What are their primary grievances and where does the case stand?

13:00 — How the Backpage case is similar to this case

18:15 — Dr. Bhattacharya’s experience with censorship

24:00 — Dr. Fauci deposition on herd immunity

32:30 — The admin and public health pressure campaign on social media

34:20 — Dr. Bhattacharya reacts to Vivek Murthy

42:50 — Audience questions

49:40 — Section 230

1:05:30 — Was this really coercion? Responding to the other side

1:13:15 — Reader questions

Coincidentally, George Spencer has transcribed part of former Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer’s oral argument on behalf of the Missouri plaintiffs in the Fifth Circuit last week here. I posted audio of the oral argument in its entirety in “Biden hits the fan in the Fifth Circuit.”