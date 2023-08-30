Loose Ends (224)

• Feel good headline of the day:

CNN — The Environmental Protection Agency and US Army on Tuesday released a new rule that slashes federally protected water by more than half, following a Supreme Court decision in May that rolled back protections for US wetlands. The rule will invalidate an earlier definition of what constitutes the so-called waters of the United States, after the Supreme Court ruled Clean Water Act protections extend only to “wetlands with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are waters of the United States in their own rights.” It could impact up to 63% of US wetlands by acreage and around 1.2 million to 4.9 million miles of ephemeral streams, an EPA spokesperson told CNN. An ephemeral stream is one that typically only has water flowing through it during and immediately after rain events. The decision excluded wetlands and smaller tributaries from being protected as they had been for the last 45 years. The new rule will take effect immediately, according to a press release from the agencies.

Now, if only we can cut the EPA as a whole by half, we’d be off to a good start. We can cut the other half hopefully after the 2024 election.

• Here’s a rival feel good headline of the day:

Conservative groups draw up plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump, recruiting thousands of Americans to come to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to his own. Led by the long-established Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials, the far-reaching effort is essentially a government-in-waiting for the former president’s return — or any candidate who aligns with their ideals and can defeat President Joe Biden in 2024. With a nearly 1,000-page “Project 2025” handbook and an “army” of Americans, the idea is to have the civic infrastructure in place on Day One to commandeer, reshape and do away with what Republicans deride as the “deep state” bureaucracy, in part by firing as many as 50,000 federal workers.

Firing 50,000 federal workers? Oh please don’t tease me that way.

• To paraphrase JFK, behold the greatest assembly of pretentious mediocrities since John Kerry dined alone:

• I don’t know if Ron DeSantis is going to be our next president, but I have spotted for sure who his FEMA director will be:

DESANTIS: As of this morning, we have over 25,000 linemen ready to go. By the time #Idalia hits, we will have “between 30,000 and 40,000 linemen” stationed and ready to immediately move in to restore power. pic.twitter.com/Cq7w3U3SZ9 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 29, 2023

• Looks like the residents of Washington DC are taking inspiration from Nevada’s tribal police when it comes to climate cultists blocking roads:

VIDEO THREAD: On Saturday morning, @DecEmergency climate activists blocked a street in Washington DC again, their third time this week. This time, several drivers got out of their cars yelling "I wanna go to work!" and grabbing their banners out of their hands. 🎥: @wallendupraw pic.twitter.com/5p2qPcGjF8 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 27, 2023

I have a suggestion: someone should blast an air horn in the face of climate protestors until they move.