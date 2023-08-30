Mitch McConnell Suffers a Second ‘Freeze’

Speaking to reporters in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, was asked if he plans to run for reelection in 2026.

After McConnell failed to respond, an aide repeated the question to him.

“I’m sorry you all, we’re going to need a minute,” the aide said, winking at the group as McConnell remained silent.

The senator experienced a similar “freeze” in July during a Capitol Hill press conference. Following a 19 second silence, McConnell was escorted from the room. He returned “about 12 minutes later,” according to Reuters, “saying, ‘I’m fine’ and answering reporters’ questions on other topics.”

McConnell’s “glitches” are concerning. It is not normal for a politician to go silent in the middle of a news conference. Especially if it happens twice in a little over a month.

No doubt the calls for his resignation will increase after this second episode.

Although McConnell should probably step down from his leadership position in the Senate, he should not resign. Kentucky currently has a Democratic governor who would, no doubt, appoint a Democrat to replace McConnell until a special election could be held in the state.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is up for reelection in November and according to data from Fivethirtyeight.com, he’s leading his Republican challenger, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the polls.

Senators in general have a long history of remaining in office long beyond their prime. Let’s hope someone convinces old Mitch to pass the torch in 2026.