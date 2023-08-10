Right-Wing Surge In EU Elections?

Breitbart reviews polling on next year’s EU parliamentary elections, which suggests significant conservative gains across the continent:

Polling has projected populist and conservative-leaning blocs to make significant gains in the next European Union parliamentary elections, as support for centrist parties wanes in the wake of growing discontent over failures on immigration and the green agenda.

Those are the two issues that dominate European politics: both wide-open immigration and “green” energy policies have been disasters, as more and more Europeans are acknowledging.

According to the analysis, the eurosceptic [European Conservatives and Reformists] would become the third largest faction in the parliament in Brussels with a 23-seat gain over the 2019 elections. … The surge of the anti-federalist conservative group would largely come on the back of a growth in support for the Brothers of Italy party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who despite coming into office just last year, has taken on a significant role in leading negotiations with African nations, particularly on the issue of the continued migrant crisis over the Mediterranean Sea.

I am a fan of Meloni, whom we have been covering here for a while.

“Green” policies have been devastating to middle-class Europeans. Germany is de-industrializing, something that would have been unthinkable not long ago. No one has a theory as to what will replace manufacturing to create wealth for Germans:

The survey conducted by POLITICO demonstrated the growing discontent with the climate cultist agenda, with the Greens on pace to be the election’s biggest loser as current projections predict a loss of 24 seats. Perhaps sensing the growing public resentment against the foolhardy green policies, the more centrist European People’s Party (EPP) Group has become more willing to work with the conservative ECR to oppose Green Deal legislation.

All of that said, the conservative bloc is still projected to be only the third largest in the EU Parliament:

Although the survey predicted that populists and conservatives are set to make the biggest gains, it will not likely be enough to fully flip the EU parliament, with the European People’s Party (EPP) set to remain the largest bloc at 165 seats, despite being predicted to lose 12 seats. The left-wing Socialists and Democrats (S&D) is expected to retain its position as the second-largest coalition at 145, picking up two.

But counting seats at this point is rather foolish, since the election doesn’t take place until next June. The salient point is that “green” energy has joined mass immigration as a losing issue for the European establishment. Discontent with “green” policies is only going to grow as energy costs increase, the cost of living increases more generally, and access to electricity becomes unreliable.