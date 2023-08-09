Technically Known as a Non Sequitur

Joe Biden has been hanging around the Grand Canyon. Here he gives an interview and is asked about protecting migrants who are fleeing extreme weather conditions–a ridiculous premise, but Biden takes it seriously. I guess he does, anyway: it has something to do with lead pipes.

"Is it the responsibility of the U.S. to protect migrants who might be fleeing extreme weather in their countries?" Biden: "We're replacing every single lead pipe in America!" pic.twitter.com/LYEjmsTLJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023



I will repeat what I have said before: there is zero chance that this poor guy will be the Democrats’ presidential nominee in 2024.