The right to laugh at Biden

Matt Taibbi published his powerful July 28 Racket News column “The New ‘Facebook Files’ Show Everything the First Amendment Was Designed to Prevent” for subscribers only. Racket New has now posted the column as narrated by Jared Moore on YouTube and on podcast platforms. I have embedded the video below.

Toward the end of his column Taibbi warns: “In hindsight it could equally be argued Biden was killing people [as Biden et al. were arguing Facebook was killing people], by telling them they wouldn’t die if they got the shot, but nobody will point this out, for fear of being labeled misinformation agents. I don’t love doing it now, knowing the YouTube version of this article is likely to get dinged.” I thought some readers might want to avail themselves of the opportunity while we still can.