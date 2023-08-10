Today in Kamala Komedy

The New York Times is apparently trying to pass off satire as “news” with its latest feature about the awesome Veep Kamala Harris. The story is “Kamala Harris Takes On a Forceful New Role in 2024 Campaign.” The fake news begins with the subhed: “The vice president is trying to reclaim the momentum that propelled her to Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s side as a candidate and into the White House in 2020.”

Would this be the “momentum” that saw her squander her fat early fundraising haul, have no clear campaign strategy aside from calling Joe Biden a racist and folding at the first attack from Tulsi Gabbard in a debate, seeing the money dry up, and then dropping out of the race before a single primary or caucus was held? That momentum?

The story proceeds:

Once a rising star as a senator in California, Ms. Harris has for years been saddled by criticism of her performance as vice president. She has struggled with difficult assignments on issues such as the roots of illegal migration and the narrow path to enduring voting rights protections. Concerns about her future spread as Democrats pondered whether she would be a political liability for the ticket. . . “It’s good to have her out there,” said Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser for the Democratic National Committee, who added that the vice president’s decision to take on the Republican Party — assertively and in real time — was central to the campaign’s 2024 strategy. It also keeps President Biden above the fray. “He is still uniting the West against Russian aggression, and he’s tackling the economy and inflation,” Mr. Richmond said. “She can go highlight the accomplishments, and she can take on people like DeSantis.”

Apparently Cedric the Entertainer has take up a new comedy role as a Democratic strategist.

Meanwhile, Kamala said on TV recently that in fact there are several polls showing that “I have terrific approval ratings.” This proved too much even for Politifact, which glumly reports that “public polling results do not support her assertion. . . We rate the statement False.”

Among more than 100 publicly released polls dating to October 2021, none shows Vice President Kamala Harris with approval ratings that outweigh disapproval ratings. FiveThirtyEight, a polling aggregation website, shows the average for Harris’ recent approval polls have hovered around 12 points “underwater.”

Exit video, where Kamala explains “the nature of democracy,” apparently to first graders: