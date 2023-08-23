What’s made Milwaukee famous

…won’t make a loser out of me, but probably won’t be of much use to me today either. Following the heat wave that has hit the Twin Cities, I’m heading off to Milwaukee this morning to attend the GOP presidential candidates debate tonight. The elite eight who made the cut include Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, and Asa Hutchinson. President Trump will compete with the event by means of an interview with Tucker Carlson on the site formerly known as Twitter.

I hope to be able to add some context or background to what you can see with your own eyes if you tune into the debate tonight. If not, I’ll be back with our regularly scheduled programming tomorrow when I return home.