Posted on September 10, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Biden Administration, Joe Biden

Biden Bombs (in) Hanoi

There’s an old joke that the worst job in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War was guarding John McCain in the Hanoi Hilton. It is said the guards needed years of therapy. Well we may have topped that specter with (P)resident Joe Biden attending the G-20 summit right now in Hanoi, where he revived his old “lyin’ dog-faced pony-soldier” quip that was never said in any John Wayne movie, along with fresh idiocies on climate change. Then his staff abruptly ended a five-question press conference (with the questioners and questions pre-selected) in mid-ramble, so conspicuously that even the somnambulists at CNN noticed:

White House press secretary ends news conference as Biden is still responding to questions from reporters

CNNWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday abruptly ended a news conference with President Joe Biden in Hanoi, Vietnam, at one point taking a microphone and announcing the event had concluded even as the president was still answering questions from reporters in the room.

As the president was responding to shouted questions from the press, Jean-Pierre took to the microphone to announce, “Thank you everybody – this ends the press conference.” Biden remained on stage briefly following her announcement, responding to one additional question, though his full answer was inaudible.

Biden had, at that point, taken the five questions from reporters in the room that he said he would, before announcing, “I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to bed.”

RNC Research and other observers have produced some highlight reels for us to “enjoy.”

