Biden Bombs (in) Hanoi

There’s an old joke that the worst job in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War was guarding John McCain in the Hanoi Hilton. It is said the guards needed years of therapy. Well we may have topped that specter with (P)resident Joe Biden attending the G-20 summit right now in Hanoi, where he revived his old “lyin’ dog-faced pony-soldier” quip that was never said in any John Wayne movie, along with fresh idiocies on climate change. Then his staff abruptly ended a five-question press conference (with the questioners and questions pre-selected) in mid-ramble, so conspicuously that even the somnambulists at CNN noticed:

White House press secretary ends news conference as Biden is still responding to questions from reporters CNN— White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday abruptly ended a news conference with President Joe Biden in Hanoi, Vietnam, at one point taking a microphone and announcing the event had concluded even as the president was still answering questions from reporters in the room. As the president was responding to shouted questions from the press, Jean-Pierre took to the microphone to announce, “Thank you everybody – this ends the press conference.” Biden remained on stage briefly following her announcement, responding to one additional question, though his full answer was inaudible. Biden had, at that point, taken the five questions from reporters in the room that he said he would, before announcing, “I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to bed.”

RNC Research and other observers have produced some highlight reels for us to “enjoy.”

BIDEN: "Good evening, everyone. It is evening, isn't it? This around the world in five days is interesting. Well, one of my staff members said, 'Remember the famous song, Good Morning, Vietnam?' Well, good evening, Vietnam." pic.twitter.com/PjvBtiVcLN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

JOE BIDEN: “The Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, 'He's a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!' Well there's a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming..” pic.twitter.com/YCya96xzyV — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 10, 2023

WATCH: Joe Biden says climate change ‘is even more frightening than a nuclear war’ pic.twitter.com/PF2tPdJmsC — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 10, 2023

Biden pulls out a list of pre-selected reporters he was instructed to call on at his "press conference" in Vietnam: "They gave me five people here" pic.twitter.com/l34khtcVbP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

Biden gets VERY confused during his "press conference" in Vietnam: "I'll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn't spoken yet? I ain't calling on you." pic.twitter.com/8xSmP94ZZK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

WATCH: Joe Biden's staff cuts off a rambling Joe Biden mid-sentence and abruptly ends his news conference. I have never seen this occur with any other president. pic.twitter.com/LqvW2VsESH — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 10, 2023