Clothes Make the Man

More accurately, clothes reflect the man. John Fetterman dresses in a manner that is deliberately slovenly and inappropriate, and that appears intended to mock the institution of which he is a member. But it’s not just that: the rest of his conduct is similarly inappropriate and demeaning to the office he holds.

When Fetterman speaks, his brain damage is evident, and he can be an object of sympathy. But when he posts on social media, the sympathy factor is gone. He comes across like a troubled 15-year-old boy who never grew up. Take this, for example:

Salena Zito was taken aback by the “hog” reference and reached out to Fetterman’s office for an explanation:

At first glance, it looks like something a satirical account would issue, so I checked with Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello to see if it was indeed the senator’s account. Calvello assured me it was, so then I checked to see what the word “hog” meant in his tweet. Calvello texted in response, “I think you can figure that out for yourself.” As someone who has been around long enough to see the meaning of words changing and loathing to assuming anything, I pressed. Calvello assured me I was not assuming anything, and Fetterman indeed meant a “male reproductive organ.”

Mocking Lauren Boebert, apparently. Why would a senator engage in such low-class conduct unless he is deliberately trying to bring the Senate into disrepute, as he does by dressing like a homeless person?

Then there is this:

If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 20, 2023



“Jagoffs.” Put aside the fact that there is no connection between Fetterman’s unwillingness to dress properly while appearing in public and either the current House budget negotiations or the debate over the extent to which we should fund Ukraine’s war. Fetterman’s sheer crudeness and stupidity mark a sad decline in a once-respected institution.

I think Fetterman is analogous to Caligula’s horse. Suetonius relates that Caligula planned to appoint his horse Incitatus to the position of consul, but was assassinated before the appointment could be made. Why would Caligula name his horse consul? In order to insult and humiliate senators and other elites.

Similarly, the Democrats’ electing Fetterman to the Senate, allowing him to conduct himself in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner, and encouraging him in behavior that brings disgrace on himself and the institution he serves, are all intended to damage the public’s respect for the Senate. The Left is attacking all of our institutions in a multitude of ways. Not just tolerating but encouraging clownish behavior by a brain-damaged John Fetterman is just one of their tactics to undermine the Senate.