The Byrds, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and many others covered the classic rock song “Hey, Joe.” We’re not sure who wrote it, but we know how it goes: “Hey, Joe, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?”

In the age of Biden, we can shorten that to “Hey, Joe, where you goin’?” The old man is lost. Staff must accommodate his mental decline. The ocular proof stares us in the face.

The Washington Free Beacon has put together a brief video compilation of “Hey, Joe” moments. Charles Hilu’s companion Free Beacon story is posted here. As we all know, there is much more where this came from.

At the White House press briefing yesterday Washington Times White House reporter Jeff Mordock posed the emperor’s new clothes question: “What is going on with the president?” NSC spokesman John Kirby struggled not to answer the question (video below).

The White House transcript of the press briefing is posted here. The New York Post covers Mordock’s emperor’s new clothes question here.

Here’s how it went:

Question: John, in the past couple of weeks, the President has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11th attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth. What is going on with the President? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up? MR. KIRBY: The President was deeply touched and honored to be able to spend 9/11 with the military members there in Alaska and some families. And was — was — was honored by their presence and the chance to make an important set of remarks about why we need to continue to remember that day. And he did that. And he spoke about a visit to Ground Zero, which he did participate in about a week or so after the — the event, and what that looked and what that smelled and what like — that felt like. And it had a visceral impact on him, as it did so many other Americans on that terrible day. And he’s focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again, which is why we’ve improved our over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability and why we continue to hold terrorist networks accountable. And it’s why he spent so much time last week shoring up our national security interests in a vital part of the world on issues that aren’t necessarily tied to terrorism, but very much tied to our ability to secure peace and prosperity there and around the world. Question: But he’s had a string of saying things that happened — didn’t happen — things that are easily debunked. Why does he keep doing that? MR. KIRBY: The President was grateful to spend that time with those family members and those troops.

Translation: The president is naked.