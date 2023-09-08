Hunter Biden testifies

Hunter Biden has been deposed by counsel for John Paul Mac Isaac in the defamation lawsuit brought by Mac Isaac that includes a counterclaim by Biden. The best defense is sometimes a good offense, but I doubt that the adage applies in this case. Biden has apparently denied under oath that he left his infamous laptop with Mac Isaac or that the infamous laptop is in fact his. Miranda Devine — who else? — has taken a look at motion papers that quote the deposition transcript:

Hunter Biden testified recently that he was embarrassed by “offensive” content published from his laptop after he dropped it off for repair at The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware on April 12, 2019 – but still denies that the laptop or its contents are his.

The First Son provided confusing and often contradictory testimony under oath on June 29 during a six hour deposition related to a defamation action brought by John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the now defunct computer repair shop, who accuses Hunter of falsely insisting the laptop was not his, or was stolen, or that his information was hacked.

Hunter is countersuing Mac Isaac, accusing him of illegally distributing his personal data, and invading his privacy.

Portions of Hunter’s deposition are revealed for the first time in the opening brief of a motion filed by Mac Isaac, in Delaware Superior court late Thursday, to dismiss the countersuit with prejudice.

Hunter refused to admit in his deposition that he visited The Mac Shop twice in April 2019, despite Mac Isaac presenting evidence that Hunter signed a work order and provided his contact information.

Bank records which Hunter was required to hand over to Mac Isaac’s legal team also show “frequent uses of Wells Fargo ATMs where significant withdrawals were made – all within a few miles of Mac Isaac’s shop,” the filing says.

Although Hunter claimed he “is without knowledge” as to his whereabouts on April 12, 2019, “Mac Isaac knows exactly where he was.”

Hunter’s “confused and dishonest responses prove fatal to all facts alleged in his counterclaims.”

Hunter claimed he was “embarrassed” by publication of private material that would be “highly offensive to a reasonable person,” according to the filing, yet much of the material that a reasonable person would find most offensive, such as sexually explicit photos, was “voluntarily shared by [Hunter] Biden with others through the website, ‘Pornhub.’…

“The use of the ‘reasonable person’ standard should clearly not apply to Biden… It seems what would embarrass a reasonable person does not embarrass Biden.”

Material on the laptop also shows Hunter’s “lack of concern about using his father’s political ties to close deals with foreign countries, some of whom are considered adversaries with the United States (i.e., People’s Republic of China),” the filing asserts.