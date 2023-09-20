Kendi Kar Krash

Ibram X. Kendi, ne Ibram Henry Rogers, is this generation’s Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton on steroids: race hustling shakedowns perfected. His target has been universities, which have been content to shower him with money, the most recent being Boston University, which lured him and his Center for Antiracist Research away from American University several years ago. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gave Kendi a $10 million unrestricted grant, among other foolish donors who shoveled money at Kendi, when they aren’t paying him up to $40,000 for a half-hour “antiracist training” seminar on Zoom.

Someone noticed a few weeks ago that Kendi hasn’t had any academic publications for several years, and it appears his Center for Antiracist Research hasn’t produced any research, either:

The Boston University-based center has produced just two original research papers since its founding in June 2020, according to a Washington Free Beacon review. Output from the center’s scholars largely consists of op-eds or commentary posted on the center’s website. The group’s plans to “maintain the nation’s largest online database of racial inequity data in the United States” quickly fizzled out, and the database has been dormant since 2021.

And now the Center is laying off 40 percent of its staff because its revenue has apparently dried up. And it is not going down well with some of the laid-off staff, such as BU professor Phillipe Copeland, who is among the terminated staff. Copeland appears to be a typical race-mongering academic leftist, and is calling the layoffs “an act of employment violence and trauma.” But he inadvertently blurts out the truth about the way colleges and universities actually regard these campus BLM outposts:

Too much of higher education responded to the so-called “racial reckoning” with theatre, therapy, and marketing masquerading as institutional commitment. Where ever this has occurred, it needs to be exposed for the obscenity that it is. . . To those of you laboring in institutions whose commitment to antiracism is cosmetic and hypocritical, I see you, I hear you, I’m with you.

I completely agree that these “black studies/anti-racism” programs are academic obscenities. And it has long been apparent to me that most academics, even—maybe especially liberals ones—know the various radical “studies” departments are unserious and second rate, and blacks and other minorities thrown this bone know it, and it fuels their rage even further.

Gosh, you just hate to see this happen. (/sarc.)