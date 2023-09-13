Loose Ends (226)

• Exactly what does New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham think she is doing suspending the 2nd Amendment because of an “emergency”? The state’s attorney general (a fellow Democrat) has told the governor her act is unconstitutional and that he will not defend it in court. Even one-time teen gun-grabber heartthrob David Hogg has called her move unwise and unhelpful:

But Governor Grisham is doubling down. Theory: this is an audition to replace Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate next year. She likely thinks scratching the left’s gun-grabbing itch will elevate her political profile.

• Speaking of Biden and his running mates, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius says it out loud: “President Biden should not run again in 2024.”

I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump. . . Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party.