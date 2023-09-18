Loose Ends (228)

• I’m so old I can remember that when the Obama Trump Administration did this it was considered the greatest human rights violation since Hitler and the Nazis:

Border Patrol temporarily separated families this summer, court filing says A pediatrician tasked by a federal court in Los Angeles to monitor the conditions of migrant children in U.S. government custody revealed in a recent court filing that some children were temporarily separated from their parents while they were in Border Patrol custody this summer because of overcrowding. Dr. Paul Wise, a pediatrician associated with Stanford University, interviewed families in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas this summer and found children as young as 8 were separated from their parents while they were being held in the temporary custody of Customs and Border Protection, according to the document filed Friday in U.S. District Court for Central California. “Interviews with parents and children found that there were minimal or no opportunities for phone contact or direct interaction between parent and child. The separation of families and the lack of interaction while in custody do significant, and potentially lasting, harm to children, particularly younger children,” Wise said in the court filing.

I’ll look forward to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez reenacting her crying jag next to a parking lot fence.

• The reprehensible Steve Schmidt is upset about something.

So what’s the downside here? No wonder Trump is surging in the polls.

• And again, I fail to see the downside here:

The Far Right Is Advancing in a Vulnerable Europe Again To a backdrop of hard rock and fireworks, the hundreds of people gathered in the Polish city of Olsztyn on a hot late August weekend liked what they heard: Hardworking Poles deserve a “house, a garden, a grill, two cars and a vacation” — and the current political leaders can’t deliver. . . The message from the Confederation Liberty and Independence party to its supporters may be simple, but for Poland it could get complicated. With double-digit support in the polls, the upstart alliance looks set to sway the outcome of what promises to be one of the tightest elections since the end of communism. The popularity of a party that opposes immigration, abortion and the Covid-19 lockdowns is not just a Polish phenomenon. Disruptors from the far-right are gaining traction across Europe, profiting from a groundswell of resentment born out of the pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and the economic toll from the war in Ukraine. Alarm bells are ringing in Brussels.

Those sound more like Christmas bells for sensible people tired of the imperium of Brussels. Related query: How often does the media ever identify a “far left” party in a headline, let alone the body of an article?

• There is at least circumstantial evidence that offshore windmills in the Atlantic are killing right whales, though this is disputed. But if windmills are no threat to right whales, why did one offshore project get a permit allowing a “take” (the technical term for killing an endangered species under the ESA) of up to 20 right whales for a project off the coast of Massachusetts?

What is not in dispute is the complete silence of environmentalists about the fate of right whales. The reason is simple: because of their climate change/green energy uber alles fanaticism, the right whales are expendable.

Well, you can now add Brazilian jaguars and pumas as possible casualties of green energy:

Brazil’s Big Cats Under Threat From Wind Farms JUAZEIRO, Brazil—Weighing more than 100 pounds, big cats have long reigned over this hot and semi-arid region of Brazil, developing tougher paws for the scorched earth and reaching speeds of 50 miles an hour to bring down wild boar and deer.