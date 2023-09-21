Loose Ends (229)

• It’s almost as if Zelenskyy wants Republicans in Washington to block further aid to Ukraine:

Zelenskyy: "Humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives" pic.twitter.com/h2w54lXL9Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2023

• Meanwhile, the invasion of the Italian isle of Lampedusa continues:

In the past 24 hours 20 more boats have arrived.

Total over over 18,000! More boats are underway towards Lampedusa, Italy. The local population of the island is 6,000 and is now outnumbered by 3 to 1. Areas of the island are now blocked off and controlled by various ethnic… pic.twitter.com/DH7p0jCyUl — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 20, 2023

But remember that Camp of the Saints is a racist book!

Chaser:

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

At least there’s one country trying seriously to stop this nonsense:

Latest news from the Hungarian border: the pressure of illegal migration is mounting due to the failed policies of Brussels. Hungary has blocked over 125,000 illegal border-crossing attempts just this year. We will protect our borders, but we need a change in #Brussels if we want… pic.twitter.com/fnZStQV622 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) September 20, 2023

• Update to our item yesterday on the apparent collapse of Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University: the Boston Globe reports:

Boston University announced Wednesday it would conduct an “inquiry” into Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research after complaints emerged about the center’s culture and financial management. The assessment comes the week after Kendi, a celebrity author, scholar of race, and antiracism advocate laid offmore than half the center’s staff. The complaints, a BU spokesperson said, “focused on the center’s culture and its grant management practices.” The inquiry announced Wednesday represents a broadening of a previous “examination” of the center’s grant management practices, according to the spokesperson, Rachel Lapal Cavallario. . . “I don’t know where the money is,” said Saida Grundy, a BU professor who worked at the center from fall 2020 to spring 2021.

I have an idea where the money is (or went).

• There may be something fitting about the George H. W Bush statute pedestal in Budapest being behind a fence because of damage and the need for “accident prevention.” Certainly the “pedestals” of Bush-era foreign policy have crumbled perhaps beyond repair. (Happy to report that the nearby statue of Ronald Reagan is doing just fine.)

• I have found my patron saint of pondering (hopefully not ponderous) writers, Gyula Krúdy, the writer of “Sinbad.” (And no, I am not styling my best John Fetterman wear: I was out for a morning jog when I happened across Mr. Krúdy in bronze.)