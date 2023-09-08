Mostly For Laughs

So here are two short videos that I ran across today, and that I find entertaining. In this one, a woman suggests a possible technical breakthrough in the world of telephones:
Who wants to tell her?
pic.twitter.com/ksgZXzmp2z
— aka (@akafacehots) September 7, 2023
Many commenters seem to think she is serious. I think it is obviously a joke that she pulls off very well.
This video is a song about artificial intelligence. I think it is clever, and the girl is also a good singer:
And yes, I know she is a lib. But I enjoy this one anyway.
