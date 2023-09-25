No Need to Swim the Rio Grande

The Biden administration is doing all it can to maximize the number of illegal immigrants entering the country before a Republican administration can take over and stop the bleeding. The Center for Immigration Studies has used a FOIA request to shed light on an almost unbelievable aspect of the administration’s selling out of America:

A little-known part of the Biden administration’s CBP One parole program permits inadmissible [Ed.: Illegal] aliens to make an appointment to fly directly to airports in the interior of the United States, bypassing the border altogether. Partial data on the program, just obtained by the Center for immigration Studies pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request, reveals that more than 200,000 people from four countries have used this direct-flight and parole program over the past year.

[O]ne of the least noticed, mysterious, and potentially the most controversial of the new rechanneling programs that use the CBP One app allows migrants to take commercial passenger flights from foreign countries straight to their American cities of choice, flying right over the border — and even over Mexico. For this measure, Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Colombians — while they are still in countries south of Mexico — request “advance travel authorizations” through the same CBP One mobile app and take commercial flights (“at their own expense”) directly into U.S. airports, where U.S. Customs officers parole them into the nation, sight unseen, and in numbers publicly unknown.

But wait, these are supposed to be refugees, right? Asylum seekers. And they use a mobile app to enroll in Biden’s illegal “come to America” program, and can afford to buy a plane ticket to an American city? I would really like to know who is actually paying for these airplane tickets.

You may wonder where these hundreds of thousands of illegals are landing, but the Biden administration won’t tell you:

The data that has been released for the four nationalities shows that these hundreds of thousands of migrants used anywhere from 35 to 43 interior ports of entry, meaning airports staffed by U.S. Customs officers who do the work of paroling them into the United States. But to date, CBP has redacted and withheld the locations of the 43 interior ports of entry that have been utilized by this direct-flight and parole program, claiming its release would harm law enforcement techniques or procedures.

Right. Actually, they don’t want to say where these illegals have disembarked because they have seen the reaction to a few busloads who have gone to cities like New York. They prefer to stay under the radar.

There is much more at the link. The broader issue is that the Biden administration has created a number of “legal pathways” for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. They apparently have done this in order to reduce the officially reported numbers of illegal entries. However cynical you may think the Democratic Party is, its capacity for cynicism probably exceeds your imagination. Still, you should read the whole thing even at risk of being enraged.