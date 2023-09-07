NYC Mayor Adams: Trump Was Right About the Border

The headline isn’t strictly accurate, but remember when Trump or some Trumpster supposedly said uncontrolled immigration would lead to a taco truck on every corner? Well, New York’s hapless Mayor Adams, who presides over a virtuous “sanctuary city,” now says that continued uncontrolled arrival of migrants will “destroy New York City” and its surrounding suburbs, which is implicit confirmation of Trump’s immigration stand in 2016. He and other Democrats whose governance cannot not match their virtue-signaling proclamations ought to retract their “sanctuary city” resolutions, apologize to Trump, and send Joe Biden a stiffly worded note.
BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX
— nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.