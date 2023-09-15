Marty Makary and Tracy Beth Høeg share the byline on the New York Post column “The real data behind the new COVID vaccines the White House is pushing.” Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Høeg is an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. Both are physicians.

Their column takes on the new Covid vaccine that the Biden administration is peddling like Steppenwolf’s “Pusher.” They write:

The push is so hard that former White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha and CDC head Mandy Cohen are making unsupported claims the new vaccine reduces hospitalizations[,] long COVID and the likelihood you will spread COVID. None of those claims has a shred of scientific support. In fact, if the manufacturers said that, they could be fined for making false marketing claims beyond an FDA-approved indication.

Read this devastating column in its entirety here and recall the words of the song: “God damn the pusher man.”

Quotable quote: “Pfizer’s version, approved this week as well [in addition to Moderna’s version], also has zero efficacy data and has not been tested on humans at all. We only have data about antibody production from 10 mice.”