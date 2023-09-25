Those Pagan Democrats

It is generally known that Republicans are more likely to be religious than Democrats; in fact, this may be the most basic fault line in our contemporary politics. But the speed with which Democrats are abandoning religion is remarkable. This chart, from Gallup via Breitbart, shows it graphically. The percentage of Democrats describing themselves as religious has dropped from 60% in 1999 to only 37%–a rather small minority–today:

Note that in 1999, there was no significant difference between the parties. Here, as in so many other respects, Republicans have stayed pretty much the same, while Democrats have engaged in a mad dash to the left.

Significant percentages of members of both parties describe themselves as “spiritual but not religious.” I have no idea what that means.

It is interesting to contemplate how the abandonment of religion by Democrats may relate to the increasingly bizarre policies they embrace.

By the way, the title of this post is unfair to pagans, who were in fact religious.