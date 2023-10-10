Posted on October 14, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Iran, Israel, Middle East

“10/7 massacre changes … everything”

Dan Senor’s Call Me Back podcast seeks to ascertain “What history can teach us about the current decade we’re in – the 2020s.” In the current episode with Elliott Abrams, they seek to “provide additional detail on the history of Israel-Gaza/Hamas — this time from a White House insider on U.S.-Middle East policy during a critical period in Hamas’s takeover of Gaza — what were leaders in Washington and Jerusalem thinking at the time?…What did they get right and what did they get wrong?” If you are looking for intelligent analysis bearing on the war, this is a good place to check in.

