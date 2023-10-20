A grudging correction, BBC style

As I have noted over the past two weeks, IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is working overtime to get out the truth about the war in which Israel is engaged. In the tweet below, Conricus takes up the job of media critic to address the characteristic shortcomings of the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza hospital (parking lot) explosion this week. Conricus employs the useful hashtag #HamasHospitalSham. The BBC was a perpetrator of the sham. The BBC is still of two minds about it. This is what the BBC has to say about it now. It is worse than mealymouthed. Conricus aptly describes it in harsher terms.

Hundreds of words of nothing. This @BBC version of an excuse for their abysmal editing, lineup, reporting, questioning and fact checking regarding the #HamasHospitalSham is perhaps the most dishonest and minimalistic attempt to whitewash biased reporting ever. pic.twitter.com/W3yryOWuJj — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 20, 2023