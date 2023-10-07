Doing Iran’s Bidding

Who is behind the Palestinians’ attack on Israel? Iran, for one. The London Times minces no words:

The British government believes that Iran is linked to the Hamas attack on Israel and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is likely to have played a role in training and the supply of weapons (Dipesh Gadher writes). A Whitehall source said: “The Revolutionary Guards have their fingerprints all over this multifaceted attack. Hamas is just another tool in Iran’s campaign against the West.”

***

Members of the Iranian parliament were shown on state television today chanting: “Palestine will be victorious, Israel will be destroyed.”

Where would Iran get the money to finance the Palestinians’ war? Oh, that’s right. We just gave them $6 billion.

One can speculate that the timing of this war is not unrelated to the fact that we have a senile buffoon for a president. A senile buffoon who doesn’t much like Israel, as evidenced by his administration’s first response to the outbreak of war. That pathetic tweet, calling on Israel not to respond, has now been deleted. But the Iranians know whom they are dealing with. They know that the anti-Semitic “Squad” represents the real heart of the Democratic Party. And they know that there is no one home in the White House.

If I were part of Taiwan’s government, I would have that country’s military on full alert.